Wipro's Shares Trading Low Ahead Of March Quarter Results

Wipro's March quarter results are expected today

Information Technology services major Wipro is expected to post good revenue numbers for the March quarter of the 2021-22 fiscal and according to industry watchers, it is also expected to be bullish on hirings. The company is set to announce its quarterly results today.

According to analysts, the company is expected to register a double-digit revenue growth during the January-March 2022 quarter, mainly due to increased spending on digital and cloud transformation.

Wipro's shares though were trading almost 1.68 per cent down at Rs 513.75 per share at 1.38 pm during afternoon trade on the NSE.

Analysts further said that though profits are likely to be flat, Wipro' fourth quarter net profit is expected to be slightly higher than its third quarter's profits.

In the October-December 2021 quarter, the IT major had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,969 crore and had said that the demand environment was robust.

The company's headcount for IT services during the December 2021 quarter stood at 2,31,671, an increase of 41,363 employees on a net basis year-on-year, analysts' reports said.

Wipro added 10,306 employees during the December quarter and it plans to take this count to 30,000 freshers in 2022-23,