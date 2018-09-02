NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Wipro Wins $1.5-Billion Deal From US-Based Alight Solutions

Claiming the deal to be its largest win so far, Wipro said it would generate $1.5-1.6-billion revenues over the tenure.

September 02, 2018
Wipro has built its strategic investments in digital, cloud platforms and cognitive platform.

Bengaluru: Software major Wipro on Sunday said it had won a $1.5 billion (Rs 10,500 crore) 10-year deal from the US-based technology firm, Alight Solutions LLC. "We have won a 10-year engagement to provide a suite of solutions and services to the Illinois-based Alight Solutions, a leader in technology-enabled health, wealth, human resources and finance solutions," said the city-based IT major in a statement here.

Claiming the deal to be its largest win so far, the company said it would generate $1.5-1.6-billion revenues over the tenure.

"We were chosen by Alight as its long-term strategic partner in its enterprise transformation journey to bring digital experiences and offerings to employees and employers globally," said Wipro Chief Executive Abidali Z. Neemuchwala in the statement on the occasion.

The deal will enable the digital transformation of Alight's offerings across health, wealth, HR and finance solutions and enhance the employee experience of its clients by leveraging Wipro's industry-leading strengths in digital technologies, cognitive automation and data analytics.

"Our industry-leading partnership with Wipro will enhance our client experience by drawing on its leading position in automation and innovation, while allowing us to invest in health, wealth and cloud-based solutions to meet the needs of our clients," said Alight Chief Executive Chris Michalak.

The deal is also a testimony to the capabilities Wipro built through its strategic investments in digital, cloud platforms and cognitive platform.

"We will leverage this expertise to digitalise and modernise Alight's core across platforms, technologies and operations," added the company.

