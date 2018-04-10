Wipro Warns Results May Be Hit By Telecom Client's Bankruptcy Proceedings

This was stated by Wipro in a filing with stock exchanges. Wipro will announce results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2018, on April 25, 2018, after stock market trading hours in India. Wipro's shares were down 1.2 per cent in early noon trading on NSE.
Wipro said that in 2008 it had signed a multi-year outsourcing services agreement with a telecom operator in India, which was subsequently renewed in the year 2013.
But on February 28, 2018, Wipro added, the telecom operator filed a petition to initiate its Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The telecom operator subsequently submitted its claim on March 28, 2018, Wipro added.
Since then, Wipro said, the telecom operator has been engaged with the insolvency resolution professional (IRP) to discuss the potential outcome of the process.
Telecom operator Aircel had in February said that it has filed for bankruptcy, blaming stiff competition in the sector as well as financial woes.