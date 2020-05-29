Wipro Shares Gain Over 2% On Appointment Of New CEO And Managing Director

Thierry Delaporte was chief operating officer of Capgemini Group and member of its group executive

Wipro shares gained more than 2 per cent to Rs 204.20 on the BSE after the IT major announced the appointment of Capgemini executive Thierry Delaporte as the new chief executive officer and managing director. Mr Delaporte will take over from the incumbent, Abidali Neemuchwala on June 1. At 10:00 am, the Wipro stock traded higher by Rs 4 or 2.2 per cent at Rs 203.75. The stock hit an intra-day high of Rs 204 and a low of Rs 196 thus far.

Thierry Delaporte was the chief operating officer of Capgemini Group and member of its group executive board until recently.

Wipro had announced in January that CEO Abidali Z Neemuchwala would be leaving after four years and that he would remain until the appointment of a new CEO.

The BSE Sensex was down 0.5 per cent at 32,018 and the NSE Nifty was at 9,461, down 0.3 per cent at the time.