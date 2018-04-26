Wipro Shares Fall Sharply, Market Value Of Nearly 6,000 Crore Rupees Gone Within Minutes Wipro, India's third-biggest software services exporter, forecast weak growth in revenue during the current quarter, after two clients went bankrupt.

Shares of IT services company Wipro fell as much as 5 per cent today in early trade, wiping out almost Rs 6,000 crore from the market value of Wipro. India's third-biggest software services exporter forecast weak growth in revenue during the current quarter, after two clients went bankrupt. The IT company expects revenue from its key IT services business to be in a range of $2.02 billion to $2.07 billion in its fiscal first quarter to end-June. That would mean a fall of 2.3 per cent to a rise of 0.1 per cent from the $2.06 billion revenue it posted in the March quarter. Wipro also reported a bigger-than-expected fall in fourth-quarter net profit. The IT services company had reported its fourth quarter earnings after market hours yesterday.Wipro's finance chief Jatin Dalal said the impact on revenue could last "at least for a couple of quarters", while salary increases effective June 1 will also add to costs."Through the year we will improve margins but in Q1 we will have the revenue headwind as well as the one-month impact of the salary increases," he said.In January, Wipro said a global client had filed for bankruptcy . Earlier in April it said its net profit would be hit by between 65 and 75 basis points after an Indian telecom client filed for insolvency. It has not named the clients. Wipro's unit HealthPlan Services in the United States is also losing revenue due to the weakening of Obamacare under the Donald Trump administration, Mr Dalal said.India's $154 billion software services industry - led by Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys - is facing a margin squeeze in its legacy business such as routine infrastructure maintenance as clients increasingly demand more work for less money.Wipro said that in Q4, its IT services margin for the quarter was 14.4 per cent and excluding the impact of insolvency of a customer and the impairment loss in one of our acquisitions, it was 16 per cent for the quarter.Wipro's chief executive Abidali Neemuchwala, however, said he was betting on deals in the digital space which he said were getting bigger. Good execution of such deals will hopefully generate follow-on business, he said.Digital services are the new, long-term opportunity for most Indian IT firms as they help global clients transform traditional businesses and prevent them from getting disrupted by tech-savvy and agile start-ups.For the fiscal fourth quarter to end-March, Wipro's net profit fell 20.3 per cent from a year earlier to Rs 1,803 crore, missing analysts' expectations of Rs 2,132 crore. Revenue from operations fell 1.6 per cent from a year earlier to Rs 13,769 crore.Domestic brokerage Elara Capital has revised its rating on Wipro shares to "accumulate" from "buy". "Due to revenue headwinds in 1QFY19 from the insolvency of a major client and after factoring in lower BPO revenue due to healthcare, we lower our revenue by 6.1% for FY19E and 7.3% for FY20E. We reduce our EBITDA margin assumptions by 237bp and 267bp for FY19E and FY20E, respectively, assuming higher employee cost and lower utilization," the brokerage said in a note.At noon trade, Wipro's shares were down 3 per cent as compared to a flat Mumbai market. (With Agency Inputs)