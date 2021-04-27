Wipro To Implement Digital Platform For Bristol Water, Stock Edges Higher

Wipro was last trading 1.20 per cent higher at Rs 485.85 on the BSE

Share price of Wipro Limited edged marginally higher on Tuesday, April 27, a day after the IT software major announced that it will implement a digital experience platform for Bristol Water. On Tuesday, Wipro opened on the BSE at Rs 480.80, touching an intra day high of Rs 486.90 and an intra day low of Rs 481.15, in the trading session so far. According to a regulatory filing by the company to the BSE, the leading global IT company has taken up the initiative to modernise critical infrastructure and to continue building advanced digital solutions with partners.

According to the statement, Wipro will develop a new cloud-based solution as part of the implementation project, with features such as high security, low maintenance, instant release, and an ability to integrate with Bristol Water's existing system. The integration will be done through the application programming interface or API solutions.

The advanced digital platform will help Bristol Water to stay ahead of the regulatory requirements. It will also enhance their developer and customer experience. The statement added that through the project, Wipro will empower Bristol Water' users and will deliver an enhanced digital experience. The company will apply the 4M approach - method, model, machinery, and mindset of new-age engineering.

Meanwhile, on the NSE, Wipro opened at Rs 481.10, touching an intra day high of Rs 487 and an intra day low of Rs 481, in the trading session so far. It was last trading 1.15 per cent higher at Rs 486.80 on the NSE.

On the BSE, Wipro was last trading 1.20 per cent higher at Rs 485.85.