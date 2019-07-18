Wipro Shares Rise Over 3% After Earnings Announcement

Wipro shares rose on Thursday, a day after the software services company reported a net profit of Rs 2,387.6 crore for the quarter ended June 30. The shares of Wipro advanced as much as 3.58 per cent to Rs 268.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Wipro shares rose 3.52 per cent to touch an intraday high of Rs 268.85.

Wipro's net profit of Rs 2,387.6 crore for the quarter ended June 30 marked a decrease of 3.86 per cent compared to its net profit of Rs. 2,483.5 crore for the quarter ended March 31, but was higher than analysts' estimates.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.