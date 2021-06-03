Wipro Sells Stake In Denim Group; Stock Edges Higher

At 10:45 am, Wipro shares had edged higher by 0.18 per cent to Rs 544.05 on the BSE

Wipro has sold its stake in Denim Group for $22.42 million (approximately Rs 160 crore). "As part of the recently announced acquisition of Denim Group by Coalfire, Wipro has sold its entire stake in Denim Group for a consideration of $ 22.42 million," Wipro said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges. At 10:45 am, Wipro shares had edged higher by 0.18 per cent to Rs 544.05 on the BSE.

In March 2018, Wipro acquired a 33.33 per cent stake in Denim Group and Denim Group Management, LLC, an independent application security company for $8.83 million.

In another filing, Wipro said it has made a minority strategic investment of less than 20 per cent in the US-based information technology incident response company Squadcast for $1.2 million.

The transaction is expected to be completed during the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

