Wipro Bags Multi-Year Contract From Malaysian Company; Stock Edges Lower

Wipro has secured a multi-year contract from the Kuala Lumpur-headquartered Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd, a leading converged solutions provider to provide IT-managed services for hybrid Infrastructure and application maintenance. "Wipro will support Maxis by leveraging its global service delivery model and telecommunications domain expertise," Wipro said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

"Our strong capabilities, backed by extensive global experience in working with some of the biggest telecommunication providers in the world, will enable us to deliver this transformational engagement," Bhavya Kapoor, Managing Director - Southeast Asia, Wipro said.

Wipro has been working in Southeast Asia for more than a decade. It has a presence in the region through its acquired entities, including Capco, a global management and technology consultancy, Designit, a strategic design company specializing in transformative product-service experiences and Topcoder, the world's largest technology network.

At 12:08 pm, the shares of Wipro were trading lower by 1.1 per cent at Rs 666 on the BSE compared to a 0.3 per vent rise in the benchmark indices.