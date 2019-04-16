Wipro Reports Net Profit Of Rs 2,483.50 Crore In March Quarter

Wipro, the country's third largest software services company, on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 2,483.5 crore for the quarter ended March 31. That marked a 1.07 per cent fall from its net profit of Rs 2,510.4 crore registered for the previous quarter. In a regulatory filing post-market hours on Tuesday, Wipro said its revenue stood at Rs 15,006.30 crore for the quarter, a decrease of 0.35 per cent compared to Rs 15,059.5 crore the previous quarter.

(Also read: Wipro investigating potential breach of employee accounts)

Shares in Wipro closed 2.12 per cent lower at Rs 281.60 apiece on the BSE, underperforming the Sensex and Nifty which logged fresh record highs.

Wipro's revenue from IT services stood at Rs 14,586.5 crore versus Rs 14,665.60 crore in the previous quarter.

The board of directors of Wipro at its meeting held today also approved a share buyback proposal of up to Rs 10,500 crore representing 5.35 per cent of total paid-up equity share capital. Wipro's management will buy back shares at Rs 325 apiece.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.