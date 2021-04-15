Wipro Q4 Results: Net Profit Rises 28% To Rs 2,972 Crore, Revenue Up 3.9%

Wipro Q4 Results: The company's revenue stood at Rs 16,334 crore

IT services company Wipro on Thursday reported its consolidated profit at Rs 2,972 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2020-21. The net profit grew by 28 per cent year-on-year. The company's revenue stood at Rs 16,334 crore for the same period. The revenue growth in constant currency stood at three per cent for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020-21 and the topline growth in dollar terms was at 3.9 per cent. (Also Read: Wipro Gains Ahead Of Fourth Quarter Earnings Announcement )

The IT services' earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) grew by 1.1 percent QoQ to Rs 3,417 crore and margin contracted 80 bps QoQ at 20.92 percent for Q4 of FY21.

"We delivered a third consistent quarter of strong revenue growth, deal wins and operating margins. We also announced our largest ever acquisition of Capco that will bolster global financial services sector," said Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director.

“We are excited with this wave of business momentum that we are witnessing. All key markets are now growing on YoY basis and this provides us a solid foundation to build on next year growth rates,” Mr Delaporte added.