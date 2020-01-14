Wipro Profit At Rs 2,455.9 Crore In December Quarter

Wipro expects revenue from IT services business to be in the range of $2,095 million to $2,137 million.

IT major Wipro on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 2,455.9 crore for the quarter ended December 31. That marked a decrease of 3.79 per cent compared with its net profit of Rs 2,552.7 crore in the previous quarter.

Its total revenue came in at Rs 15,470.5 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year, as against Rs 15,125.6 crore in the July-September period.

The company also declared an interim dividend of 1 rupee per equity share.

"We have delivered a good quarter with secular growth across all business units, geographies and practices. We remain focused on deepening our customer relationships, converting our funnel and winning large deals," said Abidali Z Neemuchwala, CEO and managing director, Wipro.

Wipro's revenue from IT services came in at $2,094.8 million, up 2.2 per cent from the previous quarter and operating margin for IT services was 18.4 per cent, the Bengaluru-based IT company said in an earnings release.

Wipro expects revenue from IT services business to be in the range of $2,095 million to $2,137 million in the fourth quarter of current financial year.

In the IT services segment Wipro secured a multi-year managed IT services contract from a leading airport in the Middle East wherein Wipro will leverage domain expertise, digital transformation and innovation capabilities and integrated service delivery model to transform the airport's IT operations.

In the digital and cloud application services segment Wipro secured a contract from one of the largest US-based integrated healthcare delivery systems to bolster enterprise security and operations, leveraging security intelligence.

Shares in Wipro ended 0.88 per cent higher at Rs 257.15 apiece on the BSE, outperforming the benchmark Sensex index which rose 0.22 per cent to register a record closing high of 41,952.63.