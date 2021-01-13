Wipro Q3 Results: Software Services Majors Profit Rises 20.4%

Wipro's CC revenue growth for the quarter stood at 3.4 per cent.

Software services major Wipro on Wednesday reported a consolidated profit of Rs 2,968 crore for the October-December quarter, rising 20.4 per cent against Rs 2,465.7 crore in the previous quarter.

Wipro's consolidated revenue for the quarter clocked Rs 15,670 crore —higher by 3.8 per cent against Rs 15,096.7 crore in the September quarter.

The company's dollar revenue growth was at 3.9 per cent versus 3.7 per cent quarter-over-quarter. Wipro said its dollar revenue growth was the highest in 36 quarters.

