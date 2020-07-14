Wipro June Quarter Profit Marginally Higher At Rs 2,390 Crore

Wipro reported a Rs 2,390 crore profit in first quarter this year

IT major Wipro on Tuesday reported that its consolidated net profit for the June quarter was flat at Rs 2,390 crore as against Rs 2,388 crore for the corresponding quarter a year ago. The company's consolidated revenue also witnessed a marginal uptick at Rs 14,913 crore, as compared to Rs 14,716 crore, in the year-ago period. Revenues from Wipro's IT services came at Rs 14,596 crore, compared to Rs 14,351 crore in the first quarter of 2019.

On a quarterly basis, the company's net profit rose 2.8 per cent from the March quarter's Rs 2,326 crore. The net revenue however, slipped 5.1 per cent from Rs 15,711 crore in the fourth quarter (January-March) of 2019-20.

The Wipro shares ended 1.10 per cent lower at Rs 225.05 apiece when trading closed for Tuesday.