Wipro Posts Surprise Fall In Q3 Profit On Higher Costs

IT firm Wipro Ltd posted a surprise fall in third-quarter profit as higher costs weighed. Net profit fell to Rs 1,931 crore ($303 million). That lagged analysts' average estimates for profit of Rs 2,158 crore, Thomson Reuters data showed.Bengaluru-headquartered Wipro said it expected revenue from the IT services business to be in the range of $2.03 billion - $2.07 billion in the quarter ending March 31.Revenue from IT services segment rose marginally to Rs 13,235 crore ($2.08 billion) in the quarter ended December, India's third-largest software services exporter said on Friday.Total expenses rose 2.2 per cent to Rs 11,830 crore in the quarter.Shares of the company gained 1.1 per cent ahead of results in a Mumbai market that closed 0.72 per cent higher. Bigger rival Tata Consultancy Services posted a dip in third-quarter profit last week, while India's No.2 IT firm Infosys Ltd clocked a better-than-expected profit.($1 = Rs 63.76)