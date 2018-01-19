Wipro Posts Surprise Fall In Q3 Profit On Higher Costs

Bengaluru-headquartered Wipro said it expected revenue from the IT services business to be in the range of $2.03 billion - $2.07 billion in the quarter ending March 31.
Revenue from IT services segment rose marginally to Rs 13,235 crore ($2.08 billion) in the quarter ended December, India's third-largest software services exporter said on Friday.
Total expenses rose 2.2 per cent to Rs 11,830 crore in the quarter.
Shares of the company gained 1.1 per cent ahead of results in a Mumbai market that closed 0.72 per cent higher.
Comments
($1 = Rs 63.76)
© Thomson Reuters 2018