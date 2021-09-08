Wipro Partners With Securonix To Provide Security Services; Shares Slip 1%

At 12:00 pm, Wipro shares were trading at Rs 667, lower by 1 per cent, on the BSE

Wipro has joined hands with Securonix, a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) vendor to "deliver managed security services." "The partnership brings together Securonix's cloud-first SIEM, analytics-driven detection and automated response tools with Wipro's global reach and cybersecurity intelligence capabilities to provide organizations with improved governance and security threat protection," Wipro said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Tony Buffomante, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Cybersecurity and Risk Services, Wipro said, "Wipro brings together best-in-class technology and people to solve cybersecurity issues and strengthen businesses' overall security posture."

The services provided by Wipro will be backed by Security Operations Center (SOC) best practices, regulatory and compliance requirements, as well as cyber-risk advisory and assurance. The services will delivered from Wipro's global Cyber Defense Centers (CDCs), offshore or onsite operation and development centers (ODC), client SOC / CDC premises or through a hybrid model.

"Our partnership with Securonix -- a SIEM platform that's trusted by half of the Fortune 500 -- is playing a key role in Wipro managed security services and underscores the larger industry need for realtime analytics combined with a world-class detection and incident response platform,' Mr Buffomante added.

At 12:00 pm, Wipro shares were trading at Rs 667, lower by 1 per cent, on the BSE. The benchmaek indices were trading flat at the time.