Wipro Launches Wipro-Google Cloud Innovation Arena In Bangalore

Wipro has partnered with Google Cloud to launch the Wipro-Google Cloud Innovation Arena in Bangalore to facilitate "cloud services, ensure seamless cloud adoption and accelerate innovation. The innovation centre will offer a unique combination of people, processes and platforms to create a futuristic experience for customers globally, Wipro said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

"We are excited to strengthen our partnership with Google Cloud and look forward to leveraging the Wipro-Google Cloud Innovation Arena to increase cloud capabilities, build solutions across industries, and help our customers simplify their processes and workflows," Jason Eichenholz, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Ecosystems and Partnerships, Wipro said.

The innovation arena is the latest example of Wipro's continued commitment to providing customers with world-class resources and support and a vision for their cloud future, he added.

Last week, Wipro had bagged a multi-year contract from the Kuala Lumpur-headquartered Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd, a leading converged solutions provider to provide IT-managed services for hybrid Infrastructure and application maintenance.

Meanwhile, Wipro has joined peers TCS and Infosys in hiring aggressively across India and offering salary hike in the range of 70-120 per cent to full-stack engineers, as the work-from-home model resulting from the Covid19 pandemic has fuelled the need for trained technical manpower.

At 9:20 am, Wipro shares were trading lower by 0.43 per cent at Rs 662 on the BSE as against a 0.46 per cent decline in the benchmark indices.