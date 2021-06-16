Wipro Collaborates With German-Based Aachen, Stock Edges Lower

At 11:25 am, Wipro shares were trading marginally lower at Rs 555.70 on the BSE

Wipro has announced a strategic partnership with Aachen, a Germany headquartered FEV, to jointly develop software-defined vehicles. The two organisations (Wipro and Aachen) have jointly set up innovation lab to develop automotive use cases, engineer scalable software and develop system features, Wipro said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

"We are excited to collaborate with FEV, one of the most respected names in the automotive industry, to jointly develop innovative solutions for Software Defined Vehicles. This is a significant step towards strengthening our services in the automotive and mobility related markets globally," Thomas Muller, CTO - Engineering and R&D Services, Wipro said.

Wipro and Aachen will focus on research, product development, solutions, and roadmaps enabling go-to-market for global customers.

Meanwhile, Wipro has also expanded its partnership with Levi Strauss to support digital commerce.

At 11:25 am, Wipro shares were trading marginally lower at Rs 555.70 on the BSE.