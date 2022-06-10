Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte Is Highest Paid IT Sector Executive

IT major Wipro's CEO Thierry Delaporte's total compensation stood at $10.5 million (Rs 79.66 crore) for 2021-22

Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte Is Highest Paid IT Sector Executive

Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte is the highest paid executive in India's IT sector

IT major Wipro's CEO Thierry Delaporte's total compensation stood at $10.5 million (Rs 79.66 crore) for 2021-22, thus making him the country's highest paid IT sector executive during the period.

According to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing on June 9, Wipro disclosed that Mr Delaporte was paid $1.7 million in salary and allowances, $2.5 million in commission, $2 million in benefits and the rest of the amount of over $4 million fell into the ‘others' bucket.

The Wipro CEO had gone ahead of his contemporaries in 2020-21 after taking over the reins of the company in July 2020.

In the first nine months of his tenure, his salary was Rs 64 crore or $8.8 million, which included a salary component of Rs 9.6 crore, commission of Rs 11.2 crore, Rs 5.5 crore as long-term compensation and Rs 37.81 crore as other income, according to a regulatory filing.

Also Read

.