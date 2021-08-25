Wipro Bags Multi-Year Contract From German Company; Stock Trades Flat

At 2:30 pm, Wipro shares were trading flat at Rs 634 in line with the benchmark indices

Wipro has bagged a mullti-year contract from E.ON, a German-headquartered energy company, to provide application maintenance and support services (AMS) in their digital transformation journey. Wipro will manage E.ON's new IT system to support over 16,000 users across eight European countries.

"Wipro will provide E. ON, Application & technology services for business-critical application portfolios leveraging its experience and capability in providing flexible and efficient cost saving solutions, Wipro said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Michael Seiger, Country Head - Germany, Wipro said, "We are delighted to be selected as E.ON's strategic partner for this important milestone in our existing relationship. E.ON is driving the green energy transition in Europe and we look forward to supporting them with innovative technologies to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing prosumer world."

Meanwhile, Wipro will be opening a new delivery center at Arkansas. Wipro will invest about US$ three million to transform a 70,000 square-foot facility at Landers Road in Arkansas into a customer service center and will be hiring up to 400 employees in the next two years.

At 2:30 pm, Wipro shares were trading flat at Rs 634 in line with the benchmark indices.