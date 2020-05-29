Wipro Appoints Capgemini's Thierry Delaporte As CEO, Managing Director

Mr Delaporte will take over from the incumbent, Abidali Neemuchwala on June 1.

Wipro has appointed Capgemini executive Thierry Delaporte as its chief executive officer and managing director, the company said in a regulatory filing. Mr Delaporte will take over from the incumbent, Abidali Neemuchwala on June 1. Mr Delaporte was the chief operating officer of Capgemini Group and a member of its group executive board until recently. During his twenty-five year career with Capgemini, he has held many top positions such as CEO of the company's global financial services strategic business unit, and head of its global service lines.

"l am delighted to welcome Thierry as CEO and Managing Director of the company. Thierry has an exceptional leadership track record, strong international exposure, deep strategic expertise, a unique ability to forge long-standing client relationships, and proven experience of driving transformation and managing technological disruption," said Wipro chairman Rishad Premji said.

Wipro had announced in January that CEO Abidali Z Neemuchwala would be leaving after four years and that he would remain until the appointment of a new CEO. Mr Neemuchwala joined Wipro as a chief operating officer in 2015 from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the industry leader where he spent all of his previous career. He took the helm exactly four years ago to the day.

Rishad Premji, executive chairman and son of outsourcing industry pioneer Azim Premjiwill, will oversee the day-to-day operations of the company until July 5.

Wipro shares rose as much as 1.78 per cent to touch the Rs 202.85 mark on the BSE after the announcement. At 9:53 am, the Wipro stock traded 1.73 per cent higher at Rs 202.75, outperforming the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex which was down 0.84 per cent.