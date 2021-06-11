Windlas Biotech Files Papers With Sebi To Launch IPO

Windlas Biotech has four manufacturing facilities located at Dehradun in Uttarakhand.

Windlas Biotech has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi for an initial public offer. The primary market offering will include a fresh issue of Rs 165 crore and an offer for sale of up to 5,142,067 shares, as per the draft document filed with the market regulator. The company is also in consultation with its book running managers to raise Rs 50 crore through a pre-IPO placement.

The company will utilise the IPO proceeds for expanding its Dehradun Plant–IV and adding injectables dosage capability at the facility at Dehradun Plant-II. It will also be used the funds for incremental working capital requirements, repayment/ prepayment of borrowings and general corporate purposes.

Windlas Biotech is into domestic pharmaceutical formulations contract development and manufacturing business, and has four manufacturing facilities located at Dehradun in Uttarakhand.

SBI Capital Markets, DAM Capital and IIFL Securities are the book running lead managers to the public issue.