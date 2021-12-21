Win Scholarship Worth Rs 1,000 Crore With SCORE By Sri Chaitanya

SCORE has been designed with inputs from the recent JEE and NEET toppers

Talent can be found anywhere as it is beyond caste, class, or creed. Though there is no dearth of talent in India, due to lack of opportunities, many deserving children, having exceptional abilities, get left out and fail to achieve their dream of higher studies.

Sri Chaitanya steps in here to provide that lost opportunity to lakhs of such children across the country through its scholarship programme.

This talent spotting is conducted with the help of SCORE, which is India's largest scholarship and talent search test from Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, conducted on a pan-India level.

The main objective of SCORE is to find meritorious students, encourage them with scholarships and prizes and bring out a passion for academic excellence among them.

Top rankers in this test receive global standard mentorship from highly qualified faculty and the finest coaching for IIT/NEET/AIIMS and such competitive tests.

“SCORE is a very important event for Sri Chaitanya Group as it symbolises the efforts of the institution in fostering talent, aptitude and skills over the decades. It's in the mission of the institution to find, identify, train and create tomorrow's leaders. Sri Chaitanya Group has been relentlessly conducting many industry-leading educational initiatives, employing innovative methodologies and instruction methods to bring about a sort of revolution in the education sector,” says Sushma Boppana, Academic Director of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institution & Co-founder, Infinity Learn.

Adding to it, Ujjwal Singh, CEO & President, Infinity Learn informs, “SCORE is a great opportunity for students to gain the scholarships needed for higher education. This is especially beneficial to students who have been held back due to job loss of their parents and have no other avenues for financial help. This scholarship will certainly boost their confidence, help them stay focussed on their academics and their keep their dreams alive.”

Having a structured curriculum, custom-made to meet the dynamic requirements of the engineering entrance test, Sri Chaitanya aims to equip its students with theoretical knowledge as well as technical know-how.

SCORE has been designed with inputs from the recent JEE and NEET toppers and will provide students an opportunity to know their strengths and areas where they can improve.

An aspiring candidate can study under the same faculty which was instrumental in producing top-ranking scholars in All India JEE Advanced for two consecutive years.

Students taking the SCORE test can win up to 100 per cent scholarship apart from other exciting prizes like a sports bike, an educational trip to NASA, laptops, iPads, iPhones, smart watches, Alexa, and more.

Sri Chaitanya Group has always aimed at taking educational opportunities to the doorstep of those students, who don't have the wherewithal to afford quality education.

The entire philosophy of its founders is to foster social progress through education. This is the cornerstone on which the institution still operates. The group has committed itself to support meritorious students.

As Sri Chaitanya believes strongly in the upliftment of the underprivileged and closing the achievement gaps between different economic groups, the institution has earmarked scholarships worth Rs 1,000 crore and other rewards for aspiring students, who want to undertake the challenge.

With a diverse student community, comprising of students from several states the Group has a robust alumni network that believes in helping juniors and being part of the educational initiatives.

Sri Chaitanya Group has conducted many recruitment drives through which several of its alumni have become part of government's key policy initiatives and have helped in framing them.

The whole vision behind SCORE is to offer students an opportunity to gauge their skills and find the areas of improvement. This will help them remain academically competent and they can take any test given to them.

The SCORE text is conducted across the country for students from grade 3 to grade 10 completely online/offline. A student will be able to take the test from anywhere in India by signing on to Infinity Learn website on one's desktop or mobile.



Who can Enrol?

Students from grade 3 to 12, studying in any institution affiliated with either state, central or international board.

SCORE Test Eligibility: Students who are in Grade 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 and want to take admission in NEET & JEE Main, JEE Advanced courses offered by Infinity Learn, are eligible for the scholarships.



Unique Benefits of SCORE