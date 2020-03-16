Will Use Policy Space At Appropriate Time: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das On Interest Rates

He further gave an assurance that the domestic liquidity condition is comfortable

The RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that he will use policy space at appropriate time to support the market and shield economy from coronavirus. The Monetary Policy Committee is only authorised to decide on rate cuts, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das pointed out.

He further gave an assurance that the domestic liquidity condition is comfortable and the government is taking all measures to ensure that the financial markets remain sound. "RBI has several instruments at its command and stands ready to make sure effects of Covid are mitigated," The RBI Governor emphasized.