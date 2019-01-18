Will Cricket Win Over Shooting In YONO SBI's 20 Under 20 Sporting Award?

Cricket crazy India has a dilemma on its hands; whether to vote for Prithvi Shaw or to vote for India's newly-crowned stars of shooting, Anish Bhanwala and Saurabh Chaudhary, in the sports category in the YONO SBI 20 under 20 award.

All three have impeccable credentials. Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, is a humble sugarcane farmer's son from Meerut, who won the Asian Games gold at the age of 18. Interestingly, he had already broken the world record before he won his first gold.

Anish Bhanwala, 16, has a junior world record in shooting, and is the youngest Commonwealth Games gold medal winner in India. He won the men's 25m rapid fire pistol event with a Games record score and is already beating seniors and Olympic veterans in India.

19-year-old Prithvi Shaw's struggle is well known. His mother died when he was just 4. Born into meagre means, Prithvi's determination and handwork ensured that he became the captain of the under-19 Indian cricket team which won the World Cup.

Leading sports scholar Boria Majumdar, who was on the jury to shortlist India's most promising talents in sports under 20, said, "It is important to look beyond just medals, and at the absolute performance of these youngsters as compared to the best in the world."

In terms of viewer interest, it is well-known that cricket holds a major share in viewership. All other sports have contributed only to around 20 per cent of the genre viewership, as per a report in 2016. Shooting, on the other hand, has not been a viewer-friendly sport but has traditionally been a highly productive sport for India from a medals point of view.

It remains to be seen who India chooses. Regardless of that, it is courageous young boys like these who have infused new energy into India's sporting culture. Their energy and determination resonates with the audience of YONO, SBI's digital bank.

