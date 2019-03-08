Why Hire A CFA Charter-Holder?

According to an annual report by market regulator SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India), 7.7 million investor portfolios were added to the country's securities market during 2016-17. Domestic investment is now more important than foreign portfolio investment, leading to greater liquidity in Indian capital markets. This has led to an increase in the demand for investment professionals who can serve as securities analysts, investment advisors and portfolio managers required by modern capital markets. The demand for professionals has also been growing from global banks and investment firms which have set up large centres in the country. As a result, there is an urgent need for qualified investment professionals.

People in the investment industry perform demanding jobs across the value chain - from risk management, financial reporting and analysis, to corporate finance, fixed income, equity investment, derivatives, alternative investments, quantitative methods, economics, corporate governance, portfolio management, wealth planning and performance measurement. It is imperative that they not only possess technical knowledge but are also ethical and professional, which makes identifying proficient investment professionals difficult. Hiring the perfect individual is tough and many companies struggle to find competent candidates with the right balance of skills.

The CFA Program bridges the current practice, investment theory, and ethical and professional standards to provide investment analysis and portfolio management skills. It offers a strong platform tailored for professionals across the industry and conducts annual updates to the curriculum to ensure that the CFA charter remains the global industry standard. It covers ethical and professional standards, securities analysis and valuation, international financial statement analysis, quantitative methods, economics, corporate finance, portfolio management, wealth management and portfolio analysis.

Earning the CFA charter is a highly selective process. Fewer than one in five candidates become a CFA charter-holder. It takes an average of 1,000 plus hours of rigorous study, along with four years of professional experience and successful completion of the CFA Program exam, to earn the distinction of being called a Chartered Financial Analyst. All CFA charter-holders are required to annually attest to their compliance with the CFA Institute Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct. The CFA credential is the professional standard of choice for more than 31,000 investment firms worldwide. A charter-holder stands out in the competitive global industry, and gains instant credibility with peers, employers and clients who know the hard work, intelligence and profound commitment it takes to earn a charter.

These are exciting times for companies in India - both multinational and domestic. The country's markets have a significant business potential, offering high profitability and a favourable regulatory environment to investors. The country is expected to become one of the largest growth engines in the world in the next decade, powered by growing urbanisation, a rising middle class and increasing consumer spending. This overall positive situation for the Indian economy means an increased demand for high-calibre professionals.

Indian talent has been much acclaimed all over the world, and the upcoming talent pool is expected to play an even more important role in growing the world economy. Hence, it is important that employers hire professionals who represent the best in the investment management industry - employees who are highly skilled and who are bound by the highest ethical standards.

Disclaimer: This is an advertorial and NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy and completeness of the same.