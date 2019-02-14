Wholesale Inflation Eases To 2.76% In January, Lowest In 10 Months

Annual wholesale price inflation eased to a 10-month low of 2.76 per cent in January, helped by a smaller increase in prices of manufactured goods and fuel products, government data showed on Thursday.

Annual wholesale price inflation last month was lower than a provisional 3.80 per cent rise in December, and below a 3.65 per cent increase forecast by economists in a poll by news agency Reuters.

Wholesale food prices in January rose 1.84 per cent year-on-year, compared with a 0.07 per cent rise a month earlier, data showed.