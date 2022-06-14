Wholesale Price Inflation Hits Record High Of 15.88% In May

WPI inflation rises to record high of 15.88% in May from 15.08% in April

Wholesale price-based inflation (WPI) rose to a record 15.88 per cent in May from a year ago, its highest in the current series launched a decade ago, government data showed on Tuesday.

That suggest despite a softer reading in May's retail price pressures data on Monday, it would be too early to call a peak in inflation.

May's wholesale price inflation figure was above the 15.08 per cent in April, and sharply higher than 13.11 per cent in May last year and marks the highest in the current series base of 2012.

WPI has held above double digit rates for 14 straight months now and adds to worries the Reserve Bank of India would front-load rate hikes to stem soaring inflation and, in turn, that would dent the economy.

Indeed the latest reading of WPI combined with retail inflation data from Monday indicate supply-driven inflation is here to stay.

A breakdown of the data showed, the index for primary articles went up 2.80 per cent to 179.8 (provisional) in May 2022 from 174.9 (provisional) for the month of April, 2022.

Prices of Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas, food articles, minerals, mineral oils and non-food articles increased last month, compared to April.

Fuel & Power index increased by 2.25 per cent to 154.4 (provisional) in May 2022 from 151.0 (provisional) for the month of April.

While retail inflation eased to 7.04 per cent last month after hitting an eight-year high in April, it has stayed well above the RBI's upper tolerance limit for the fifth consecutive month.

The central bank last week projected retail inflation to remain elevated and over its target band of 2-6 per cent for the rest of this calendar year.

The RBI, which factors in the CPI in its monetary policy, had earlier this month raised the inflation forecast for the current financial year to 6.7 per cent from its previous estimate of 5.7 per cent.

The government has mandated the central bank to keep retail inflation at 4 per cent, with a tolerance level of plus or minus 2 per cent of that rate, which is between 2 and 6 per cent.

With the inflation outlook elevated, the RBI was forced to hike its key rate for the first time in four years, lifting it by 40 basis points (bps) in an off-cycle meeting in May and a follow-up 50 basis points increase last week, taking the repo rate to 4.90 per cent.

The repo rate is the rate at which RBI lends money to commercial banks and the latest inflation data suggests interest rates are set to keep rising.