Wholesale price index for July 2021 has come down

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) eased to 11.16 per cent in July 2021 from 12.07 per cent in June, mainly due to tempering down in prices of primary articles as well as those of fuel and power, according to data released by Commerce Ministry.

Lowering of food index also contributed to wholesale inflation coming down in July 2021, the data said.