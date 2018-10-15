September Wholesale Inflation Rises To 5.13% Against 4.53% In August

The index for 'Food Articles' group declined by 0.2 per cent to 144.5 from 144.8 in the previous month.

Wholesale inflation based on the wholesale price index (WPI) stood at 5.13 per cent in September as compared to 4.53 per cent in August, provisional government data showed on Monday.

The WPI rose by 0.7 per cent to 120.8 (provisional) from 120.0 (provisional) for the previous month.

The index for primary articles, which has a weightage of 22.62 per cent, rose by 0.2 per cent to 135.4 from 135.1 in August, showed data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The index for 'Food Articles' group declined by 0.2 per cent to 144.5 from 144.8 in the previous month due to lower prices of fish-marine (12 per cent), egg and urad (3 per cent each), gram and ragi (2 per cent each) and fruits and vegetables and peas/chawali (1 per cent each).

However, the price of betel leaves (18 per cent), tea and pork (4 per cent each), beef and buffalo meat and bajra (3 per cent each), fish-inland, condiments and spices, maize and poultry chicken (2 per cent each) and arhar, barley, mutton, wheat, masur and moong (1 per cent each) moved up.