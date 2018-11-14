Wholesale Inflation Surges To Four-Month High In October

Wholesale rate of inflation in primary articles rose by 1.79% in October.

Wholesale inflation based on the wholesale price index (WPI) stood at 5.28 per cent (provisional) in October as compared to 5.13 per cent in September and 3.68 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year, government data showed on Wednesday.

The WPI for the month under review rose by 0.7 per cent to 121.7 (provisional) from 120.8 (provisional) for the previous month, showed data from the Ministry Of Commerce & Industry.

Wholesale inflation in primary articles, which include food articles, cereals, paddy, onions, food, and milk, among others, rose by 1.79 per cent in October against 3.72 per cent in the corresponding period last year. The primary articles index, which has a weightage of 22.62 per cent in the WPI, rose by 0.7 per cent to 136.3 (provisional) from 135.4 (provisional) for the previous month.