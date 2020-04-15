Wholesale Inflation Eases To 1% In March

Wholesale inflation eased to 1 per cent in March from 2.26 per cent in the previous month, on a sharp fall in food prices in the country, official data showed on Wednesday. Food inflation in March came in at 4.91 per cent last month, as against 7.79 per cent in February, according to the Commerce and Industry Ministry.

The nationwide lockdown which started on March 25 would have had some impact on the data collection for the month.

Inflation in vegetables fell sharply to 11.90 per cent in March from a high of 29.97 per cent in the previous month.

However, inflation in onion continued to rule high at 112.31 per cent in March.

The fuel and power basket witnessed deflation (negative inflation) of 1.76 per cent, while manufactured products witnessed inflation of 0.34 per cent.

The government said that due to outbreak of coronavirus and national lockdown, the provisional figures of WPI for latest month were computed with a low response rate.

"The figures are likely to be revised in a significant manner during release of final month," it added.

Separate data on Tuesday showed that consumer inflation - determined by the Consumer Price Index - stood at a four-month low of 5.91 per cent in March.