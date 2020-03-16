Wholesale Inflation Eases To 2.26% In February

Wholesale inflation came in at 2.26 per cent in February, government data showed on Monday. Wholesale inflation - or the rate of increase in wholesale prices determined by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) - had stood at 3.1 per cent in the previous month. The latest data comes at a time when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has maintained the status quo on key lending rates for two straight bi-monthly reviews, after lowering them by a total 135 basis points (1.35 percentage point) last year.

Separate data last week showed consumer inflation was at 6.58 per cent last month, better than economists' estimates as well as the reading of 7.59 per cent the previous month.

The RBI - which has set a medium-term goal of containing retail inflation at 4 per cent - tracks consumer inflation primarily while formulating its monetary policy.