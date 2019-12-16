Wholesale Inflation Rises 0.58% In November

Separate data on Thursday showed consumer inflation worsened to a 40-month high of 5.54% in November

Wholesale inflation rose 0.58 per cent in November, government data showed on Monday. The wholesale inflation - or the rate of increase in wholesale prices - worsened in November compared with 0.16 per cent in October. Wholesale or headline inflation is gauged by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI).

Food inflation - based on the WPI Food Index comprising food articles from the primary articles group and food products from the manufactured products category - came in at 9.02 per cent in November, as against 7.65 per cent in the previous month, the data showed.

The data on wholesale inflation comes days after separate data showed consumer inflation - the rate of increase in consumer prices - accelerated to a 40-month high of 5.54 per cent in November driven by high food prices. Retail inflation stayed above the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term goal of 4 per cent for a second straight month.

The central bank tracks consumer inflation data primarily for formulating monetary policy.