Wholesale Inflation At 0.16% In October

Wholesale inflation eased to 0.16 per cent in October from 0.33 per cent in the previous month, government data showed on Thursday. Wholesale or headline inflation - the rate of increase in wholesale prices - is gauged by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI).

Food inflation - based on the WPI Food Index comprising food articles from the primary articles group and food products from the manufactured products category - came in at 7.65 per cent last month, the data showed. It had stood at 5.98 per cent in the previous month.

The data on wholesale inflation comes a day after separate data showed consumer inflation - the rate of increase in consumer prices - accelerated to a 16-month high of 4.62 per cent in October driven by higher food prices.

That marked the first time in 15 months the consumer inflation breached the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term goal of 4 per cent.

The RBI tracks consumer inflation data primarily to formulate monetary policy.

