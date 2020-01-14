Wholesale Inflation At 2.59% In December

Wholesale inflation is the rate of increase in wholesale prices gauged by the Wholesale Price Index

Wholesale inflation worsened to 2.59 per cent in December from 0.58 per cent in the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday. The official data on wholesale inflation - or the rate of increase in wholesale prices gauged by the Wholesale Price Index - was released a day after separate data showed consumer inflation came in at 7.35 per cent last month - the worst reading recorded since August 2014. Worsening inflation figures dashed hopes of further monetary easing by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the near term, say analysts.

Food wholesale inflation was at 11.05 per cent in December as against 9.02 per cent in the previous month, the data showed. That reading was based on the WPI Food Index comprising food articles from the primary articles group and food products from the manufactured products category.

Consumer inflation breached the RBI's medium-term target of 4 per cent for a third straight month. The Reserve Bank of India - which tracks consumer consumer inflation data primarily for formulating its monetary policy - reduced the repo rate by 135 basis points in 2019 but kept it on hold in a surprise move in December citing concerns about inflation.

The economy is struggling against the slowest pace of expansion in more than six years, due to weak consumption and thousands of job cuts amid weakness across sectors.

The government has forecast a GDP growth rate of 5 per cent for the economy in the financial year ending in March 2020, which marks the slowest pace of expansion in 11 years.