When Anand Mahindra Wore A 'Dismal Wardrobe' In Front Of Justin Trudeau

Mr Mahindra was all praise for Mr Trudeau, who he said, is an example of what future leaders should be like.

Business | | Updated: February 20, 2018 19:59 IST
Mr Trudeau is due to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is perhaps one of the most well-dressed politicians of contemporary times. In India, his love for socks is just as well-known as are his immigrant-friendly policies. So it was not surprising that when Mr Trudeau, 46, who is on a week-long visit to India, met Mahindra Group's Chairman Anand Mahindra, his red socks were in perfect match with his red tie and blue suit. Looking as dapper as always, Mr Trudeau got a compliment from Mr Mahindra himself who felt he had a "dismal wardrobe failure" in front of the Canadian prime minister. 


"I told @CanadianPM (who has a great sense of humour) that my daughters would be dismayed I hadn't chosen appropriately colourful socks for the occasion. I decided to admit & have my dismal wardrobe failure photographically recorded! #TrudeauinIndia," Mr Mahindra tweeted from his official Twitter handle, @anandmahindra.
 
Mr Mahindra was all praise for Mr Trudeau, who he said, is an example of what future leaders should be like. "@JustinTrudeau is one of the most followed, talked about & media-hyped leaders in the world. Yet he surpasses all expectations in person. A prototype of what tomorrow's leaders will need to be like. Whip-smart, open, articulate & idealistic...," he said.
  
Mr Trudeau arrived in India on Saturday and has already visited Agra and Gujarat. Accompanied by his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and children Hadrien, Ella-Grace Margaret and Xavier James Trudeau, the Canadian PM is now in Mumbai. He is expected to meet more business leaders and film stars in the financial capital of the country.  Mr Trudeau is due to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday amid India's concerns over the radicalism of Sikhs in Canada.

