When Anand Mahindra Wore A 'Dismal Wardrobe' In Front Of Justin Trudeau

"I told @CanadianPM (who has a great sense of humour) that my daughters would be dismayed I hadn't chosen appropriately colourful socks for the occasion. I decided to admit & have my dismal wardrobe failure photographically recorded! #TrudeauinIndia," Mr Mahindra tweeted from his official Twitter handle, @anandmahindra.
Mr Mahindra was all praise for Mr Trudeau, who he said, is an example of what future leaders should be like. "@JustinTrudeau is one of the most followed, talked about & media-hyped leaders in the world. Yet he surpasses all expectations in person. A prototype of what tomorrow's leaders will need to be like. Whip-smart, open, articulate & idealistic...," he said.
Mr Trudeau arrived in India on Saturday and has already visited Agra and Gujarat. Accompanied by his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and children Hadrien, Ella-Grace Margaret and Xavier James Trudeau, the Canadian PM is now in Mumbai. He is expected to meet more business leaders and film stars in the financial capital of the country. Mr Trudeau is due to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday amid India's concerns over the radicalism of Sikhs in Canada.