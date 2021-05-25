Wheat Procurement Witnesses 13% Increase In 2021-22 Season

Wheat procurement has gone up during the current Rabi marketing season

Procurement of wheat in the ongoing Rabi marketing season 2021-22 has witnessed a 13 per cent increase over the previous year as till May 24, 390 LMT has been procured compared to last year's 344 LMT.

Wheat procurement has been done from states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and union territory of Jammu & Kashmir at minimum support price or MSP, as was done in previous seasons.

According to figures made available by the Ministry of Food and Consumer Affairs, about 40.81 Lakh farmers have already benefitted from the ongoing Rabi procurement operations with MSP value of Rs 77,159.58 crore already distributed.

Paddy procurement in the ongoing season of 2020-21 is going on with purchase of over 772.92 LMTs till May 24. Last year the procurement for paddy was 711.90 LMT.