Wheat procurement reaches all time high during current Rabi season

Procurement of Wheat in the ongoing Rabi marketing season of 2021-22 has gone up by 12 per cent over the corresponding period, as till June 6, around 416 metric tonnes had been procured. During the corresponding period last year, 371 metric tonnes of wheat had been procured.

The procurement of 416 metric tonnes of wheat is an all time high, surpassing the previous high of 389 metric tonnes.

According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, wheat procurement has been done mainly from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir at minimum support price.