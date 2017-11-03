Whatsapp Outage: Facebook Investigates Second Breakdown In 3 Months

Here are five things to know about Whatsapp's temporary breakdown:

WhatsApp Messenger, which has over a billion users worldwide, suffered a temporary outage globally as users were unable to send or receive messages, according to reports from multiple users on Facebook and Twitter on Friday. Users in countries ranging from Brazil and Russia to Vietnam and Myanmar reported that the messenger service was down, while in India "#Whatsappdown" became the top trending item on Twitter.It was also a top trending item on Twitter in Pakistan, Britain, Germany and many other countries. The extent of the outage and the reasons for it were not immediately known.According to posts on various social media platforms, users complained that they were unable to send or receive messages for about 30 minutes on Friday.India is home to over 200 million WhatsApp users. The Facebook-owned messaging platform has more than one billion users globally.Users turned to platforms like Facebook and Twitter to vent out their frustration for not being able to use the service. A tweet read: "2 mins of silence for those who uninstalled and then installed WhatsApp again #WhatsAppDown".A spokeswoman for Facebook in Singapore told news agency Reuters that the company was still investigating the matter.The usually reliable app had earlier broken down on August 31 with users in Europe, Mexico and Brazil reporting issues. The outage lasted for a few hours in some parts of the world.According to downdetector.com, an independent website monitoring outages of popular social media services,46 per cent of the complaints by Whatsapp users were due to being unable to connect, while 38 per cent complained that they were unable to send or receive messages.