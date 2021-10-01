Whatsapp Adds India's Rupee '₹' Symbol To Chat Box For Faster Digital Payments

Whatsapp is introducing new features to enhance user adoption in India

Following the launch of Whatsapp Pay in 2020, Whatsapp announced that it will introduce the Indian rupee (₹) symbol in the chat box as a visual indicator for making payments easier for users on the platform - a slight change from the current solution that takes two steps to initiate payments.

The world's largest chat platform is introducing new features to reduce friction for digital payments and make payments on Whatsapp easier for people - in a step that is likely to encourage more Indians to join the platform.

Additionally, the camera app will now be able to recognise all major QR codes for payments - enabling users to transfer money and make offline payments.

Whatsapp's addition of the rupee symbol in chat box and feature additions such as QR code access by the camera app are ways to enhance user adoption in India amid the growing competitive space.

With the latest updates, Payments on WhatsApp is likely to become more inclusive as users can now send money using two of the most recognisable symbols - by staying within the WhatsApp chat composer.

The introduction of better visual indicators on the messenger platform are designed to ensure that people stay within the Whatsapp interface for completing all end-to-end ecommerce transactions.

Currently, WhatsApp sees a minority share of unified payments interface (UPI) transactions in India being a late entrant, despite having a prominent positioning in the mobile app domain. Other digital payments service such as PhonePe and GooglePay hold a major 45 and 35 percent market share in UPI transactions, respectively.