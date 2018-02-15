What To Do If You Are Denied Services For Want Of Aadhaar Card Number, Tells UIDAI

However, many a times, reports have surfaced that people were denied basic services like admission into hospitals for lack of an Aadhaar card number. UIDAI, thus, issued a series of tweets to clarify that essential services cannot be denied for lack of production of an Aadhaar card number.
"If any official of a department denies an essential service because of lack of Aadhaar or lack of successful authentication due to technical or any such reasons, a complaint should be lodged with higher authorities of that department for such unlawful denials," UIDAI said.
"Unlawful denials are punishable under respective laws of the land. Under no circumstance, anyone can be denied an essential service just because s/he doesn't have an Aadhaar. Alternate means of identification and recording them in exception registers shall be followed.
"The regulations issued by UIDAI vide its circular dated 24th October 2017 (https://uidai.gov.in/images/tenders/Circular_relating_to_Exception_handling_25102017.pdf ...) for Exception Handling Mechanism (EHM) must be followed to make sure that no beneficiary is denied of benefits for the want of Aadhaar," UIDAI added.
UIDAI clearly specified under its circular titled 'Exception handling in Public Distribution Services and other welfare Schemes' the mechanisms that can be followed if someone has not been assigned an Aadhaar card number.
Here are six things you must know about it:
1. If an individual has not been assigned a valid Aadhaar card number, he /she will be provided with an 'alternate and viable means of identification' for delivery of the subsidy, benefit or service to the individual, stated UIDAI's statement.
2. Till the time Aadhaar card number is assigned to a beneficiary, he/she shall be provided the subsidy, benefit or service based on alternate identification document as notified by the concerned Ministry/Department.
3. In case the biometric authentication of an individual fails, he/she will be provided the required service/benefit based on the Aadhaar card number that he/she holds, stated the statement.
If biometric authentication of a senior in the family fails, another family member can receive the benefit if it is meant for a family-based scheme such as the public distribution system (PDS).
4. State governments and other authenticating agencies must make separate arrangements for bed-ridden senior citizens to get them authenticated, said the circular.
6. The concerned ministry/department is also required to implement mechanism of audit and inspection of such exceptions.