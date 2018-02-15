What To Do If You Are Denied Services For Want Of Aadhaar Card Number, Tells UIDAI

Unlawful denials of services for want of Aadhaar card number are punishable, said UIDAI.

Aadhaar enables people to establish their identity so that they receive their entitlements and exercise their rights without any fear of being excluded.



Section 7 of Aadhaar Act 2016 has clear provision for no exclusion - no denials. — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 14, 2018

UIDAI’s Circular dt. 24 Oct'17 and Cabinet Secretariat OM dt. 19 Dec'17 state detailed guidelines for Exception Handling Mechanism (EHM) for extending benefits to beneficiaries who do not posses Aadhaar or in cases where Aadhaar authentication is not successful due to any reason. — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 14, 2018

If any official of a department denies an essential service because of lack of Aadhaar or lack of successful authentication due to technical or any such reasons, a complaint should be lodged with higher authorities of that department for such unlawful denials. — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 14, 2018

Unlawful denials are punishable under respective laws of the land. Under no circumstance, anyone can be denied an essential service just because s/he doesn’t have an Aadhaar. Alternate means of identification and recording them in exception registers shall be followed. — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 14, 2018