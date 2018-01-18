Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Rs 349 Prepaid Recharge Packs Compared

Comments
Here's what you get under these packs:
Rs 349 recharge pack - Reliance Jio
Under its recharge pack priced at Rs 349, Reliance Jio - the latest entrant in the telecom sector - offers 70 GB of high speed mobile data for a validity period of 70 days with a daily limit of 1 GB. Users get unlimited data for the 70-day validity period, at a revised speed of 64 Kbps after the daily high speed limit of 1 GB, according to Reliance Jio's website - jio.com. That means, subscribers exhausting the 1 GB limit for a day during the validity period of the plan continue to receive mobile data at the lower speed. Reliance Jio's Rs 349 pack comes with free voice calls and a maximum of 100 SMS in a day. Besides, Reliance Jio customers also get complimentary subscription to Jio apps under this pack, according to the company's website.
Rs 349 recharge pack - Bharti Airtel
Under its recharge pack priced at Rs 349, Bharti Airtel offers 56 GB of mobile data for a validity period of 28 days, with a daily limit of 2 GB, according to the telecom company's website - airtel.in. Besides, Airtel's Rs 349 pack for its prepaid customers includes unlimited calls (local, STD and roaming) as well as 100 SMS per day for the 28-day validity period, it noted.
Rs 349 recharge pack - Vodafone India
Under a recharge pack priced at Rs 349, Vodafone India offers free calls and data for a validity period of 28 days in the Mumbai circle, according to the telecom company's website. The recharge pack of Rs 349 comes with 2 GBs of mobile data at 4G/3G speed per day, according to Vodafone India. Benefits offered under this 'bonus card' include local/STD and roaming calls for the 28-day validity period.