What Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Idea Offer In Rs 398 Packs

Amid high competition in the telecom industry, telecom operators are revising their offerings to provide competitive mobile data tariffs and attractive packs to their customers. Telecom companies such as Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Idea Cellular have lined up similarly priced recharge packs to their prepaid customers. Some prepaid recharge packs or coupons by Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel or Idea Cellular are priced at the same value. For example, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular each offer a recharge pack priced at Rs 398, according to their websites.Under its recharge pack priced at Rs 398, Reliance Jio offers 105 GBs of high speed data for a validity period of 70 days. This is also an "unlimited data" plan with the prescribed limit applicable to data at high speed. The high speed data offered under the recharge pack comes with a limit of 1.5 GBs per day. Subscribers exhausting the high speed limit of 1.5 GBs in a day continue to receive mobile data at a speed of 64 Kbps, according to the Reliance Jio website. This Jio pack also includes unlimited voice calls, 100 free SMS per day and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.Under its recharge pack priced at Rs 398, Bharti Airtel offers 5 GBs of mobile data for a validity period of 28 days. The speed of the mobile data under this pack can vary from 2G and 3G to 4G, according to Airtel's website - airtel.in. Airtel's Rs 398 recharge pack is an internet pack, meaning it does not include other benefits such as voice calls.Under a recharge pack priced at Rs 398, Idea Cellular offers 70 GBs of mobile data for a validity period of 70 days. Among other benefits, Idea's Rs 398 recharge pack comes with unlimited calls (local, national, incoming roaming and outgoing roaming calls) for the entire validity period of 70 days, according to the telecom company's website - ideacellular.com. Idea's Rs 398 recharge pack also offers 100 SMS per day to subscribers for the 70-day period.Idea Cellular is also offering cashback up to Rs 3,300 on all 'unlimited' recharges of Rs 398 and above, according to the Idea Cellular website. This offer is part of a "web exclusive" offer by Idea Cellular, called "Magic Cashback Offer", according to the telecom company's website.