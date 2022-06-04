What 'LIC 2.0,' Share Performance Bad To Worse: 5 Points

On the BSE, LIC's stock closed at its lowest ever of Rs 800.25 per share on Friday, after dipping to its all-time intra-day low of Rs 800.

While the stock hit a life-high of 920.00 a few days after listing on stock exchanges, it is down over 15 per cent from its issue price of Rs 949 per share.

After Friday's close, LIC's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at about Rs 5,06,158, marking a valuation loss of touch over Rs 94,000 crore from the issue price and Rs 51,517 crore loss from the discounted listing price.

At the issue price of Rs 949, the m-cap of LIC stood at Rs 6,00,242 crore; based on the listing price on the BSE, the valuation of LIC dipped to Rs 5,57,675 crore, resulting in a loss of around Rs 42,500 crore.