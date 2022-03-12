What Is MetaWorldPad? Can It Be Among The Top Crypto Tokens?

MetaWorldPad tokens aim to serve as an investment platform for investors

A number of altcoins have entered the rapidly growing crypto industry since 2017. Initially, their existence was limited to just for fun and entertainment but cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu showed how meme coins can be serious investment vehicles. This year, however, seems to be that of the Metaverse Projects as investors look towards them with hope. MetaWorldPad is one such crypto. It aims to play a crucial role in the development and growth of the Metaverse Ecosystem. The innovative blockchain acts as an ecosystem where participants can choose their investment projects through voting.

It is estimated that by 2026, one in four people would spend at least an hour daily in the Metaverse for work, shopping or entertainment. Metaverse is likely to unlock business opportunities unlike before. MetaWorldPad is set to revolutionise this ecosystem by paving the path for upcoming projects.

What Is MetaWorldPad (MWP) Token?

MetaWorldPad tokens aim to serve as the perfect investment platform for investors who want access to newly launched projects based on Metaverse such as the upcoming Shiba Inu. One of the highest revenue-generating BEP-20 tokens on the Binance smart chain, MWP is a deflationary token that applies 12 percent tax on all buys and 18 percent tax on all sell transactions. It will also reward its holders. Six percent from Buy and 9 percent from each Sale is distributed among MWP holders in USDT.

How Do They Help?

MWP tokens empower a virtual world similar to the real world. One can create digital assets in non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Later, upload them into the marketplace and integrate them into games.