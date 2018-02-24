What Is Blue Coloured Aadhard Card? All You Need To Know

According to UIDAI, a child's Aadhaar data does not include biometric information like fingerprints and iris scan.

Business | | Updated: February 24, 2018 09:37 IST
A number of government schemes require applicants to provide details of their Aadhar card number.

Aadhaar, the 12-digit unique identity number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is a compulsory identity card. A number of government schemes require applicants to provide details of their Aadhar card number. Everyone can enroll for Aadhaar - even a newborn child, mentioned UIDAI in a tweet on it's official Twitter handle- @UIDAI. UIDAI has now also introduced a blue coloured 'Baal Aadhaar' card for children below the age of 5 years, another tweet mentioned. For enrolling a child for Aadhaar card, the child's birth certificate and the Aadhaar card number of one of the parents is required, said UIDAI in another tweet.  Biometrics is not developed for children before five years of age. According to UIDAI, a child's Aadhaar data does not include biometric information like fingerprints and iris scan. Once the child crosses the age of five, biometrics should be updated, UIDAI further said.

Steps for getting 'Baal Aadhar' card number:

1. Visit the enrolment centre and fill out the enrolment form.

2. Provide the child's birth certificate. One of the parents must also provide their Aadhaar card number for authentication purposes. It is necessary to provide the 'Aadhaar' card of one of the parents for enrolling for child's 'Aadhaar card'.

3. Also provide a mobile number

4. As the age of the applicant in this case is below five, no biometrics will be recorded and only photograph will serve the purpose. Biometrics should be updated after the child reaches the age of five. 5. A photograph of your child will be clicked.

6. Child's 'Aadhaar' will be linked to the UID (Aadhaar card number) of his/her parents

7. After confirmation, collect an acknowledgement slip.

8. Once the registration and verification process has been completed, an SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number. Within 60 days of receiving this message, the Aadhaar card will number be issued to the newborn child. 

