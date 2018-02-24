What Is Blue Coloured Aadhaar Card? All You Need To Know

Biometrics is not developed for children before five years of age. According to UIDAI, a child's Aadhaar data does not include biometric information like fingerprints and iris scan. Once the child crosses the age of five, biometrics should be updated, UIDAI further said.
Steps for getting 'Baal Aadhaar' card number:
1. Visit the enrolment centre and fill out the enrolment form.
2. Provide the child's birth certificate. One of the parents must also provide their Aadhaar card number for authentication purposes. It is necessary to provide the 'Aadhaar' card of one of the parents for enrolling for child's 'Aadhaar card'.
3. Also provide a mobile number
4. As the age of the applicant in this case is below five, no biometrics will be recorded and only photograph will serve the purpose. Biometrics should be updated after the child reaches the age of five.
5. A photograph of your child will be clicked.
6. Child's 'Aadhaar' will be linked to the UID (Aadhaar card number) of his/her parents
8. Once the registration and verification process has been completed, an SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number. Within 60 days of receiving this message, the Aadhaar card will number be issued to the newborn child.