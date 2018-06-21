What Happens If My Car Insurance Policy Expires

One should refrain from driving the vehicle when the car is not covered under insurance

In case your car insurance has expired, you should immediately take steps to get the vehicle insured. One must be aware that driving a car uninsured is illegal in India, which is why, it is imperative to get the car insurance done as soon as one can. One can do this via an agent or directly visiting the insurer's website online. If the agent happens to be experienced, s/he is expected to have requisite knowledge of the car insurance's process. As you renew the policy, he can be of assistance to you in more ways than one.

However if you are concerned about convenience only, the best way to buy a car insurance is to go online for a new policy.

Often it is said that the insurance policy-seeker ought to compare more than one policy offered by different insurers so as to grab the best deal.

Another important factor one must take note of is that you should refrain from driving your vehicle when the car is still uninsured. It is noteworthy that driving a car without valid car insurance is illegal in India.

Accident cover

One must know that insurance company is meant to pay any compensation in case of accident or death while driving the car. And in case the vehicle is not insured then the car's owner will be made to pay the same compensation as ordered by the court of law.

After having compared a series of car insurance policies, one can zero in on the insurance provider. And it is recommended that the policy seeker calls up the company to determine the documents that are required. Ideally, one should have a copy of your previous policy and the registration certificate (RC) since they are mandatory for the policy. Some additional details that include registration location, car brand and model, age and first registration date will also be required.

Reasons to buy a policy

Apart from the legal mandate, there are several other reasons to procure a car insurance policy.

First and foremost is that any damage caused to the vehicle in an accident will be borne by the insurer. Without the policy, the repairs and/or wear & tear of the vehicle might make you loosen your purse strings.

So, while it is mandatory as per law, it is convenient to your finances to always be covered under an insurance policy.

Also, one must remember that any accident that involves your vehicle might cause damage to someone else also. The car insurance covers pedestrians, fellow drivers and riders as well as passengers.

In that situation, it is advisable to be insured because without that, you will end up paying for the hospital bills and car repair bills of a third party that was involved in an accident caused by your car.

Some car insurance policies also cover vandalism, storm or fire damage and theft. One should take note of the coverage plan of these contingencies before choosing the insurance policy. The car insurance even covers the medical costs if you sustain some injuries during the accident.

Insurance through self-inspection

Some insurers offer the convenience of self-inspection, which means you may immediately renew the car insurance policy without having to wait for the surveyor to physically check your vehicle. One may log in via the company's website and opt for the self-inspection option. You are allowed to upload the pictures and videos through the insurer's website. On approval, the insurer will send a confirmation to proceed with the payment to renew the policy online.

It is significant to note that once your car insurance policy has expired, you must not further delay the renewal. And undoubtedly, buying a motor insurance policy online is the fastest and best option in such a scenario.

Four type of coverage under motor insurance:

Coverage of physical injury: Car insurance covers bodily insurance should a person get injured in an accident.

Coverage of third person property: If a third person property gets damaged in a car accident, the insurance will pay for this damage.

Medical cost coverage: If you or your passengers get injured and require treatment and hospitalization, the cost is borne by the policy and insurance provider.

Coverage for uninsured or underinsured: This coverage is meant to protect you should you meet with an accident and the other driver is either uninsured or does not have sufficient insurance. However, it is important to note that in most states across India, this type of coverage is for bodily injury, but in a few states, it can also cover property damage.

Special benefits

If you use the car for your personal use, you can have several benefits when you buy a car policy online. Things such as unlimited zero depreciation cover, coverage against natural calamities and disasters, and round-the-block road side assistance are a few things that you can enjoy with IFFCO Tokio's online car insurance. You may also get coverage for CNG fuel kit and loss or damage of electrical and non-electrical accessories.

IFFCO Tokio has more than over 2300 garages across India in its network, where one can get the repaid done on vehicle without much hassle. This makes sure that you opt for cashless garage service, which is a big relief.

You can add riders to your basic comprehensive car insurance, such as on-road protector coverage and value auto coverage to customize the car insurance to suit your needs (this can be availed during car insurance renewal as well).

Repercussion of expired car insurance policy

In case your policy expires, you will lose out on no claim bonus (NCB) which accrues only if you renew the policy within 90 days of expiry. So, if it has been over three months since your policy expired, you will certainly miss out on the no claim bonus. This bonus is given only in a situation wherein the insured gas not made any claims in the past

Right time to renew your car insurance policy

The recommended time to renew your plan is just before it lapses. You may submit a renewal request 45-60 days before the car insurance policy's expiry date. Alternatively, you might choose the auto-renewal option. Your insurance provider will auto-renew your plan, thus allowing you to enjoy the policy benefits without any hassles.



