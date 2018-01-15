What Are The Different Types Of Mutual Funds. Details Here One must always know the understand the various types of mutual funds to chose the fund best suited for their financial goals.

Open-End Mutual Fund:



Open-end mutual fund shares are bought and sold on demand at their net asset value, which is based on the value of the fund's underlying securities. One may buy and sell units at any point while investing in open-ended mutual funds. There is no lock-in period or fixed maturity date. Income funds, Sectoral schemes and Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS) are all types of open-end mutual funds.



Closed-End Funds:



Close-end funds have a fixed maturity period. These mutual funds have a fixed number of shares and are traded among investors on an exchange. You may invest in these only during the launch or New Fund Offer (NFO) period. Capital Protection Funds and Fixed Maturity Plans are some types of Close-end funds.



Interval Funds:



Interval Funds are a mix of open and closed-ended funds that allow you to invest at pre-defined intervals.



Based on your financial goals, risk appetite, period of investment and the kind of returns you expect, you can choose from the different types of mutual funds.



